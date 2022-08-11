News from the Noteworthy: The Community Arts Network of Oneonta

News from the Noteworthy

Since 1970, CANO (formerly known as UCCCA) has been home to the arts and community in Oneonta. Many of you have tasted chili created by some of the best chefs in the area out of handmade bowls at the Wilber Mansion, or taken an art class at The Studio. Even though we have been a primarily volunteer-run organization for over 10 years, we host a wide variety of events and programming, such as monthly Writers Salon and art exhibition openings with live music.

CANO has seen tremendous growth in 2022, restructuring and rebuilding to better meet the needs of local creatives and local residents.

CANO has not been alone in facing many challenges due to the pandemic and the reaction from the community has been tremendous. Requests to bring back our arts and community classes has been overwhelming. Many new visual artists have moved into the area and have reached out to us as they are looking for a space to exhibit their work. There is increased need from musicians and authors as well. The Community Arts Network of Oneonta is a non-profit organization whose mission is to promote the arts, support artists, and engage the community. As the needs of local creatives and residents has increased, we are doing our best to adapt and grow.

The Arts Education Coordinator, Tammy Doyle, and Executive Director, Hope Von Stengel, are planning an exciting and eclectic lineup of fall classes, such as yoga, meditation, figure drawing, shibori tie dyeing, and weekly homeschool art classes. Right now, with the support of NYSEG and Elks Club, CANO has expanded the Summer Arts Program for children and now provide nine weeks of programming, with reduced tuition on the ninth week. Financial support from regional organizations, businesses and individuals is crucial to our success, as are the many community

partnerships we have formed over the years.

With the addition of new board and committee members, we have hosted some really exciting live music events in the past year, such as the House Party and Block Party. CANO’s City of the Hills Festival returns September 17 with

more vendors, entertainment, and art. This downtown Oneonta event features music from noon until midnight, workshops, art/maker/vintage vendors, a mural unveiling, children’s activities, augmented reality art destinations, drum circle, a craft beer garden and more. Two new art events, that we anticipate being annual ones, will occur towards the end of the year- The Postcard Gala and Holiday Art Show and Sale.

Oneonta was named a Top 10 Arts-Vibrant Small Communities by SMU Data Arts just prior to the pandemic. The colleges, local and regional creative communities, arts organizations, and profound natural beauty make this city and the surrounding area a truly wonderful place to call home. CANO is looking forward to bringing more ART and energy to downtown Oneonta.

For more information about CANO, join us on Instagram or fb, visit our website, canoneonta.org or email admin@canoneonta.org.