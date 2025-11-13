News from the Noteworthy from Family Planning of South Central New York

‘We’re Meeting People Where They Are’

Family Planning of South Central New York is committed to educating patients about all of their reproductive options.

(Photo provided)

At Family Planning of South Central New York, accessibility is more than a value: It is a promise. We believe that every person deserves care that meets their needs, no matter where they live, how much they earn or what challenges they face. Every day, our staff work to make sure that someone seeking help can find it easily, affordably and with dignity.

Throughout Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, and Otsego counties, our teams bring care and education into the heart of the community. We collaborate with schools, libraries, local nonprofits, and other public agencies to share accurate information, essential supplies, and compassionate guidance. These partnerships create trusted connections that help people learn about their health and access the services they need. By meeting people where they already are, we make it easier to take the first step toward care.

Our Care Kit initiative extends this outreach even further. Each reusable kit contains menstrual hygiene products, safer sex supplies, and clear information about our services and medical center locations. Kits are distributed through community partners and at every outreach event, often serving as a first introduction to FamPlan. A single kit can spark a conversation or help someone realize that confidential, affordable healthcare is available close to home. For a person who might otherwise delay or avoid seeking care, that small connection can grow into lasting trust and ongoing support.

Affordability and flexibility remain central to our approach. Patients rely on our sliding-fee scale, transportation assistance, Medicaid coverage, and telehealth options to make care possible and convenient. Whether someone visits a medical center in person, connects through a partner organization, or calls after receiving a Care Kit, they are always met with respect, privacy and compassion. Our staff take time to listen, explain and ensure that every patient understands their options.

This is the foundation of our “no wrong door” philosophy. Every person, every age, every circumstance—everyone is welcome at FamPlan. We know that there is no single path to good health, which is why we make sure that every path leads to the care someone needs. By removing barriers and expanding opportunities, we strengthen families, empower individuals and build healthier communities across our region.

When we extend care beyond our walls, we do more than provide medical services. We build trust with people who may have felt unseen or unheard. We create opportunities for learning, prevention and connection. We affirm that every individual deserves the chance to be healthy and thrive, and that compassionate, high-quality care should never depend on income, insurance or immigration status.

At Family Planning of South Central New York, we believe that healthy communities start with access, understanding and respect. When we meet people where they are, we open doors and create opportunities for lasting health and wellbeing

To learn more or schedule an appointment, visit fpscny.org.

Debra Marcus is the chief executive officer of Family Planning of South Central New York.