The inaugural winner of the Dr. Yoshiro Matsuo Compassionate Care Award was Lisa Schmitz. (Photo provided)

Nominations Sought for Compassionate Care Award

ONEONTA—As of Monday, September 2, nominations for the 2024 Dr. Yoshiro Matsuo Compassionate Care Award from Helios Care are beginning to come in, officials said, with a diverse range of nominees, from medical professionals to volunteers at local food pantries.

Anyone can make a nomination for someone who lives or works in Otsego, Delaware or Schoharie counties who exhibits the qualities of the Compassionate Care Award namesake, Dr. Yashiro Matsuo: leadership, compassion, selfless service and dedication to serving the greater community.

“The goal is to recognize those who contribute tirelessly to their communities, usually without acknowledgment,” said Kathryn Dailey, director of development and marketing at Helios Care. “These individuals go above and beyond in their various involvements and they deserve to be celebrated.”

The winner of the award will receive a $500.00 prize and will be given the award at Helios Care’s Rock and Roll Revue Benefit Concert on October 19 at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center in Oneonta.

Last year’s inaugural winner of the Dr. Yoshiro Matsuo Compassionate Care Award was Otego resident Lisa Schmitz, a home health aide.

Those who know a devoted and selfless individual are encouraged to nominate them for this award on the Helios Care website, https://www.helioscare.org/compassionate-care-award/.

The deadline for completed nomination forms is September 13. Tickets for the

Rock and Roll Revue Benefit Concert are also available for purchase on the Helios Care website at www.helioscare.org/events/.

Picture:

The Dr. Matsuo Award plaque in the Helios Care office.