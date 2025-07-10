Letter from Chip Northrup

Hats Off to Rhonda, Doug

When the presence of harmful algae blooms was first detected in Lake Otsego, many of the locals, myself included, did their best impersonations of headless chickens in a one-act play, titled “The Sky Is Falling.” No one seemed to know how to respond. Not so Rhonda and Doug Willies. They contacted one of the leading experts on lake science, Kiyoko Yokota, who happens to be a biology professor at SUNY Oneonta, and they, at their own expense and initiative, began collecting samples of suspected “blooms” to send to a certified lab to be tested. When the results came back positive, the Willies came up with a plan of action: to gather the various lake groups and organizations together to devise a state approved and funded plan to address the increasing threat of HABs to the lake’s ecosystem, to wildlife, pets and humans. Including humans that swim in the lake or occasionally fall out of rowing shells.

The conventional wisdom is that, when faced with a crisis, people will rise up to address it. The unconventional truth is that never happens—it’s always someone or some-ones that are wise enough, far-sighted enough, and courageous enough to actually do something. In this case, when Otsego got HABs, we were all fortunate enough to get the Willies to do something about it.

To fund and organize this effort, the Willies recruited Jeff Katz, Harry Levine and the Community Foundation of Otsego County, along with donors Lou Allstadt, Melinda Hardin, Lou Hager, Michael and Cory Moffat, the Howarths, Waldo and Candy Johnston, Nancy Northrup and other folks (including some random dude that occasionally falls out of a rowing shell) that don’t want to see Otsego Lake turn into pea soup. If you prefer your pea soup in a bowl, please donate to the lake fund at the Community Foundation and keep Otsego clear. www.cfotsego.org.

Chip Northrup

Cooperstown