Letter from Chip Northrup

‘Yellow Dog Dem’ Chooses Basile

In Texas, where I vote, I am a Yellow Dog Democrat—meaning I would vote for the Democrat even if they were a golden retriever. The impeachment of the state attorney general by other Republicans is a case of the reprehensible castigating the irredeemable. Any governmental body controlled by one party is on a glide-path to rampant corruption. Texas is a case in point. Texas has “The Best 3rd World Utility Grid the Lobbyists Could Buy” from the Republican politicians.

If I could actually vote in New York, I’d probably not be a Yellow Dog Democrat. In fact, I’d support Jennifer Basile for Otsego County clerk for two reasons: She’s demonstrably good at the job, and the job is not intrinsically political—in that the clerk cannot make laws. While her opponent may have a bright career ahead of him in politics, taking the job away from this hard working public servant is probably not the wisest career move.

Chip Northrup
Cooperstown

