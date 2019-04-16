Norwich Man Pleads Guilty In Covering Up Girl’s Murder

By: Libby Cudmore  04/16/2019  10:41 am
Jacelyn O’Connor

NORWICH – James Brower, accused of helping his boyfriend Tobias Rundstrom-Wooding rape and kill Jacelyn O’Connor, 11, Morris, will serve a maximum of four and half years after pleading guilty Friday to a felony count of first-degree hindering prosecution in Chenango County Court.

O’Connor,died July 30, 2017 of asphyxiation while visiting her half-brothers, who were Brower’s children, in the Norwich trailer he shared with Rundstrom-Wooding. Brower called 911 at 11 p.m and initially told police that that his sons killed her, but police soon uncovered evidence that she had been raped and smothered.

James R. Brower

Brower allegedly told police at the time, “Just kill me.”

Though initially charged with murder in the second degree, the investigation revealed that Brower did not commit the rape or the murder. Last August, Rundstrom-Wooding was sentenced to 20-to-life for raping and killing Jacelyn.

Brower expected to be sentenced June 17. He faces a maximum of four and a half years incarceration.

