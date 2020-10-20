‘Nurses’ Hopeful Eyes’ Grip COVID-19 Patient

Delhi Artist Recalls Narrow Escape

From Bassett News Service

COOPERSTOWN – This fall, Horace “Glenn” Lee, who spent weeks in Bassett Hospital’s intensive care unit last spring fighting COVID-19, returned to the ICU to thank the doctors and nurses who saved his life.

“I was in the hospital for 37 days total, three weeks in Cooperstown’s ICU and two weeks in rehabilitation at O’ Connor Hospital in Delhi,” said Lee, a 69-year-old contemporary American artist from Delhi who was admitted to Bassett on April 1. “There is much I don’t remember after my admission, but one thing that struck me as I regained consciousness and slowly recovered was the passage of time. I saw rain, snow, sunshine and trees budding; it was like a whole season of life that passed before my eyes through the hospital windows.”

That memory and his gratefulness for the compassion, skillful medical care and devotion to assuring he survived and recovered, led Lee to donate a series of pictures he painted to the hospital. The artwork, titled Four Seasons, in colorful sweeping strokes takes the viewer through spring, summer, fall and winter. Known as quadriptychs, his paintings now decorate the wall of a visitor waiting room and a hallway on the hospital’s fifth floor.

“I remember all the care that was given and I understood from the very beginning that everyone who cared for me were all at risk themselves. I had great respect for all the nurses and doctors from the very beginning,” said Lee.

He wrote about his experience on Facebook multiple times, imploring the public to take the coronavirus seriously.

This is a post from Aug. 8: “As a patient, I’ve seen this from the inside … I’ve seen tears in a nurses eyes … A pleading in their eyes to fight, fight this virus. I’ve had a nurse hold my hand, their eyes kind and watchful, while slipping into unconsciousness before intubation. Many nurses attended to me while in the ICU; it is their hopeful eyes that I remember most. Their eyes haunt me.”

Lee spent nearly two weeks on a ventilator to support his breathing while the ICU team fought to save his life, and another 11 ‘foggy’ days gradually gaining strength enough to eventually be discharged to Bassett’s short-term, inpatient rehabilitation program at O’Connor Hospital in Delhi. He says it was in the ambulance on the way there that he came to the decision to donate the artwork to Bassett.

“When I was finally discharged, large groups of doctors and nurses lined the halls applauding me as I left to go to rehabilitation therapy in Delhi,” remembers Lee. “I couldn’t help but think it was me who should be applauding them and that’s how I came to the decision to donate my art. I thought, ‘these are people who will understand my paintings and knowing the story behind the art will give them hope.”’

Lee, who completed his short-term rehabilitation at O’Connor Hospital in Delhi last May, continues a daily walking regimen to build his stamina and is progressing well. This fall, he began work on a new set of four, Four Seasons paintings.