Nurses, Hospital Come to Terms

NYSNA Benefit Fund Preserved, Wage Increase ‘Unprecedented’

ONEONTA—A.O. Fox Hospital leadership has reached an agreement with the New York State Nurses Association related to a collective bargaining agreement for registered nurses at the hospital. Negotiations have successfully concluded after just a few months, according to hospital officials.

“We would like to thank the representatives at NYSNA for their good faith collaboration,” said Joan MacDonald, DNP, MSN, RN, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient services at A.O. Fox Hospital in a statement. “We were able to reach an agreement after less than four months of negotiating—more quickly than is typical for this process—that will best meet the needs of our nurses while we continue to prioritize providing the highest quality care possible to our patients and communities. I am very proud of the expertise, support and dedication our leadership team demonstrated.”

The new three-year contract, in effect from October 21, 2023 through September 30, 2027, includes significant gains, NYSNA announced in a press release issued Thursday, January 25, including “unprecedented wage increases, improved staffing language and the preservation of the NYSNA healthcare benefit fund at no additional cost to nurses. Nurses fought back against several concessionary proposals from hospital administration, including a proposal to double their health insurance costs, and won.”

According to NYSNA, nurses will see a 7 percent boost in their pay effective the first full pay period after ratification, followed by additional increments of 3 percent over the course of the following three years—amounting to a 16 percent overall base wage increase. The contract also includes an increase in pay differentials for evening and night shift workers, as well as for charge nurses. A new sign-on bonus and referral bonus program was created to help recruit new nurses to A.O. Fox.

“We are thrilled our nurses secured a contract that recognizes their tireless work and dedication to improving the quality of patient care,” said NYSNA President Nancy Hagans, RN, BSN, CCRN. “Our members have spoken and won a new contract with fair pay and safe staffing that will help the hospital fill vacancies and deliver quality care.”

The agreement also includes creation of a new staffing and quality care committee to strengthen enforcement of safe staffing standards. In December, nurses held a speak-out in front of the hospital, calling out the vacancy rate of 50 percent. The nurses’ contract gains will help the hospital recruit and retain enough healthcare professionals for safe, quality patient care, according to NYSNA.

“As a nurse with over 25 years of experience at A.O. Fox, I am encouraged by the positive changes in our new contract. This agreement not only recognizes the dedication of our nursing staff but also addresses critical concerns around working conditions. I believe these improvements will allow us to provide the level of care our community truly deserves,” said Diane Earl, RN, CEN.

“We deeply appreciate the extraordinary work our nurses do each day to care for our patients and communities,” said Angela Belmont, DNP, RN, NEA-BC, senior vice president, chief nursing executive at Bassett Healthcare Network. “We are committed to continuing our efforts to recruit and retain nurses and other clinical staff to our local area.

“For nurses and other clinical professionals working to grow their careers at Bassett Healthcare Network, we are always developing new educational opportunities, supportive ways to earn certifications and clinical experiences, and pathways to grow into leadership positions. I am grateful to our nurses across the network for sharing their ideas and advocating passionately for our patients and communities with us. The people who work here are special,” Belmont said.

Sign-on bonuses up to $35,000.00 for RNs, up to $20,000.00 for many other clinical positions, and $10,000.00 for other types of positions have been extended and remain in place at Bassett Healthcare Network. Referral bonuses are also being offered to employees who help refer candidates to all positions.