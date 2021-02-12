NY POST: Governor Withheld Data On Nursing-Home Deaths From Dems, Post Reports

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s top aide privately apologized to Democratic lawmakers for withholding the state’s nursing home death toll from COVID-19 — telling them “we froze” out of fear that the true numbers would “be used against us” by federal prosecutors, The New York Post is reporting today.

The admission of a coverup was made by Secretary to the Governor Melissa DeRosa during a video conference call with state Democratic leaders in which she said the Cuomo Administration had rebuffed a legislative request for the tally in August because “right around the same time, (then-President Donald Trump) turns this into a giant political football,” according to an audio recording of the two-hour-plus meeting.

“He starts tweeting that we killed everyone in nursing homes,” DeRosa was quoted as saying in a Post story under the byline of Bernadette Hogan, Carl Campinile and Bruce Golding.