NYCON Announced $45K In Mini-Grants

Cooperstown Senior Center

Among First-Time Grantees

ONEONTA – The New York Council of Nonprofits (NYCON) is pleased to announce the 2020 Otsego County Mini-Grant Program Awards, $45,000 today, for Otsego County nonprofits and their capacity building projects. The typical grant is $1,000.

Among the new grantees is the new Cooperstown Senior Center. The grant will allow the organization to formalize its structure as a non-profit, which will allow it to seek further funding from other programs.

This program is intended to measurably improve the governance and management operations of qualifying Otsego County 501(c)3 charitable nonprofits. Launched in 2004, this program is made possible with underwriting from The Scriven Foundation.

The Otsego County Mini-Grant Program has grown in importance every year for the Otsego County nonprofit community. With nonprofits facing various challenges because of COVID-19, the Mini-Grant Program is an essential tool and resource for local nonprofits.

“We have supported this program for 17 years because we want to ensure that our local nonprofits have access to high-quality advice and professional development,” said Jane Forbes Clark, The Scriven Foundation president. “The awardees’ programs and services touch every aspect of our communities, and we want them to be able to do the best possible job in achieving their individual missions.”

This year’s awards will provide essential support for organizations including AKF Foundation for Culture and Environment, Butternut Valley Alliance, Center for Agricultural Development & Entrepreneurship, Cooperstown Art Association, Cooperstown Food Pantry, Cooperstown Senior Community Center (CSCC), Family Planning of South Central New York, Fenimore Art Museum, First Baptist Church of Cooperstown New York, Foothills Performing Arts Center, Friends of Recovery of Delaware and Otsego Counties, Friends of the Oneonta Theatre, Future for Oneonta Foundation, Girls on the Run Central NY, Greater Oneonta Historical Society, Hunger Coalition of Otsego County, LEAF, Inc., Leatherstocking Council BSA, Literacy Volunteers of Otsego and Delaware Counties, (Friends of the) Oneonta Community Health Center, Oneonta World of Learning, Opportunities for Otsego, Inc., Otsego County Conservation Association, Otsego Land Trust, Otsego Pride Alliance, Otsego Rural Housing Assistance Inc, Pathfinder Village, Inc., Project Buena Vista Inc., Railroad & Local Young Men’s Christian Association of Oneonta, Richfield Springs Youth Ministry Corp., South Central Regional Library Council, Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), The Angel Network of Cooperstown, The Brookwood School, The Family Service Association, The Ricky J. Parisian Memorial Scholarship Foundation, and The SUNY Oneonta Children’s Center, Inc.