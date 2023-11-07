Advertisement. Advertise with us

NYSDOT To Host Open House on State Route 28 Sidewalk, Drainage, Lighting Project

Virtual Open House Available for Those Unable to Attend In Person

COOPERSTOWN—The New York State Department of Transportation will host a public open house from 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8 at the Cooperstown High School cafeteria, 39 Linden Avenue, to discuss plans for proposed streetscape changes along State Route 28 from Linden Avenue to Walnut Street in the Town of Otsego and Village of Cooperstown.

The project proposes installation of sidewalks, decorative street lighting, and drainage improvements to enhance safety and create a transition between the town and the village. Construction is projected to begin in the spring of 2026 and be completed during the 2026 construction season. This is a tentative schedule which is subject to change. NYSDOT representatives will be present at the open house to provide information about the project, receive comments and answer individual questions. No formal presentation is planned.

For those unable to attend in person, NYSDOT representatives will host a virtual open house on the WebEx platform on Monday, November 13 from 11:30 a.m.to 1 p.m. to provide information and take questions and comments. A link to the meeting and password will be provided on the project homepage: dot.ny.gov/cooperstowngateway. Those who wish to join by phone can call (518) 549-0500 and enter meeting number 1616059860. To request an assistive listening device or other special accommodation, contact Jhomo O’Connor at (607) 721-8761.

To submit written comments and questions, contact Job Manager Lonni Rawson by e-mail at Lonni.Rawson@dot.ny.gov, by phone at (607) 721-8118, or through the mail at 44 Hawley St., Binghamton, NY 13901. Reference PIN number 901876.

