NYSEG Reports Significant Progress Restoring Winter Storm Outages

ONEONTA—As of Sunday, November 24 at 6 p.m., New York State Electric & Gas reported that crews are continuing to make significant progress in restoring power to customers in its most heavily affected divisions from last week’s severe storm, Oneonta, and Liberty. Since the initial storm impact in the early morning hours on Friday, November 22, more than 127,000 customers have been affected, with more than 98 percent of customers having had their power restored.

Restoration efforts were made possible through NYSEG’s collaboration with more than 3,000 storm restoration personnel in the hardest hit areas, with more than 2,000 line workers, 665 tree trimmers, and 310 damage assessors all contributing to timely service restoration. Faced with challenging terrain and dangerous road conditions, NYSEG continues to pursue 100 percent restoration, officials said.

NYSEG said it expected to restore the majority of its remaining impacted customers in those divisions by 11 p.m. on Sunday. As further damage information has been received, NYSEG has updated estimated restoration times to reflect the remaining work to be completed.

Currently, approximately 1,950 customers remain without power. In the company’s Oneonta Division, which includes parts of Broome, Chenango, Delaware, Greene, Herkimer, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Otsego, Schoharie, and Ulster counties, outages total approximately 1,600, and in its Liberty Division, which includes portions of Orange, Sullivan, Delaware, and Ulster counties, there are about 330, officials reported on Sunday.

NYSEG’s storm response teams continue to repair damage and restore power in off-road, remote, rough terrain. Crews will not stop working until every customer has their power restored, officials said.