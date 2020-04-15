NYT’s Nate Silver Sees Coronavirus  Declining

There is increasing evidence that New York City – and Upstate New York – are turning a corner in their efforts to fight back COVID-19, and the timing suggests that the shifts may be a result of social distancing measures, according to Nate Silver of FiveThirty Eight, former New York Times pollster.

Whether the state and city have merely flattened the curve to a plateau or actually begin to turn it around is somewhat ambiguous. In his daily press conferences, Governor Cuomo has described recent data on hospitalizations as good news and emphasized that the curve has become quite flat.

On Tuesday, for the first time, New York reported a net decline in hospitalizations, although it remains to be seen whether the trend can be sustained.. The number of people reported as dying from COVID-19 has also been at a plateau in recent days.