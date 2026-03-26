O2K Offering New $1,000 Scholarship

COOPERSTOWN—High-school seniors are encouraged to apply for a new $1,000.00 scholarship being offered by Otsego 2000, an environmental and preservation nonprofit. The scholarship is for a graduating senior who will be pursuing a major or post-high school training connected to the mission and programs of Otsego 2000.

Otsego 2000 celebrates, protects, and enhances the environmental, agricultural, cultural, scenic, and historic significance of the greater Otsego Lake region.

“We want to support young people in our region who are pursuing college degrees or post high-school training that will help them build a stronger community here,” said Ellen Pope, executive director of Otsego 2000. “From traditional building trades to environmental science, agricultural science to planning and public health, we want to invest in the next generation of leaders in and near Otsego County.”

The scholarship is open to seniors at Cherry Valley-Springfield, Cooperstown, Edmeston, Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton, Laurens, Milford, Morris, Mount Markham, Oneonta, Otsego Area Occupational Center BOCES, Owen D. Young, Richfield Springs, Schenevus, Worcester, and home school students in those communities. Applications, which can be found at otsego2000.org or obtained from school guidance counselors, are due by Friday, May 1.