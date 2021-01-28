Oberacker To Zucker: Resign Over AG Report Of Low COVID-19 Count

Subpoenas Should Be Issued, Senator Adds

ALBANY – Newly elected state Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, joined his Assembly colleague today in reacting to Attorney General Letitia James’ report that the Cuomo Administration underreported COVID-19 nursing home deaths by 50 percent.

Supporting Senate Republican Leader Rob Ort, Oberacker called for the “immediate resignation” of state Health Commissioner Howard Zucker.

“I join with Senate Republican Leader Ortt in calling for the immediate resignation of Health Commissioner Howard Zucker. “

“Additionally,” he continued, “it is time for subpoenas to be issued and a full independent investigation conducted – those we have lost and their families deserve a true accounting.”

A statement from Oberacker’s office concluded:

“The report from the Attorney General proves what we already knew – bad policies emanating from the governor’s administration greatly jeopardized the health and well-being of our most vulnerable.

“Both Governor Cuomo and his Health Commissioner have dodged questions relating to COVID related deaths in our nursing homes, hidden the true statistics, and advanced policies that contributed to increased casualties.”