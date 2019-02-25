Objective Standards Sought To Control Noise Downtown

By PATRICK WAGER • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

COOPERSTOWN – The village trustees this evening directed Zoning Enforcement Officer Jane Gentile to explore noise ordinances in other communities for objective standards that might be applied here.

“We need some guidelines,” said Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh Kuch, “something that is enforceable and has some teeth to it.”

The Village Board has been discussing noise ordinances for some time as a result of bands performing downtown during the summer months, a new development in recent years.

The consensus seems to be that the trustees don’t want to be too restrictive, but to find a better balance. “I don’t know what that it is,” Trustee Richard Sternberg said this evening. “But I know it when I hear it.”

In other business: