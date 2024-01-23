Advertisement. Advertise with us

OCCA Announces Free Professional Development Opportunity for Teachers 

COOPERSTOWN—Otsego County Conservation Association is offering educators a free workshop on incorporating local watershed studies into their curriculum. The workshop will take place on Saturday, February 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the A.J. Read Science Discovery Center on the SUNY Oneonta Campus. 

The “One Day Watershed” will introduce participants to the Meaningful Watershed Educational Experience. MWEEs are a learner-centered framework that focus on investigations into local environmental issues and lead to informed actions. In MWEEs, students are engaged in classroom and outdoor activities that build knowledge and skills through hands-on activities. Participants in the workshop will become familiar with the MWEE framework, and how to integrate it into their curricula. MWEEs promote environmental literacy and support New York State Science Learning Standards. 

According to Liz Brown, OCCA curriculum specialist, “MWEEs are an ideal way to integrate experiential learning into a classroom curriculum. Students become invested in their MWEE projects as they work with their teacher to research a local environmental issue, collect and synthesize data, and design an action project that will positively impact their community.” 

The workshop is suited for in-service and pre-service teachers, as well as non-formal educators. Participants should prepare to spend some time outdoors. Lunch will be provided, and all attendees will receive a packet containing worksheets, an educator’s guide, and some classroom materials.

For more information or to register for the workshop, visit https://www.occainfo.org/calendar/one-day-watershed-teacher-training, or call OCCA at (607) 547-4488.

This program is funded through a cooperative agreement with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Bay Watershed Education and Training program and is co-sponsored by the A.J. Read Science Discovery Center.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

OCCA To Hold Meet, Greet Event

The view from Mohican Farm. (Photo courtesy of Otsego County Conservation Association) OCCA To Hold Meet, Greet Event SPRINGFIELD—The Otsego County Conservation Association will host its “Mohican Meet and Mingle” on Friday, June 9 from 6-9 p.m., adjacent to the historic Ellen Biddle Shipman Garden at Mohican Farm in Springfield. OCCA Executive Director Amy Wyant, board members, and staff will be on hand to talk informally about the organization’s projects and initiatives in areas such as clean energy, environmental education, planning, conservation and more.…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-28-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, MAY 28 Begin Pride Month With Solidarity Stroll QUEER SOLIDARITY STROLL—10 a.m. to noon. Start Pride Month a little early. Light hike gives time to connect to nature and other queer people. Make new friends, swap tips on gender-affirming gear, share fun trails or just enjoy a good walk. No gear required other than sneakers, water and a snack. Free. Meet at Robert V. Riddell State Park, Davenport. (607) 375-7280 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/queer-solidarity-stroll/…