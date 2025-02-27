Caitlin Ogden, chair of the Otsego County Democratic Committee, addresses a gathering of local Democrats at Norbu in Cooperstown on Saturday, February 22. (Photo by Teresa Winchester)

OCDC Rallies Local Dems To Counter Trump’s Policies, Actions

By TERESA WINCHESTER

COOPERSTOWN

Approximately 40 Democrats gathered at Norbu in Cooperstown for a meeting of the Otsego County Democratic Committee on Saturday, February 22. Leslie Berliant, a committee member representing the Town of Middlefield, opened the gathering with encouraging remarks about President Donald Trump’s loss of support in certain areas.

“Trump is losing on executive orders and losing in popularity,” she said, adding that 70 percent of the U.S. thinks pardoning those in prison for the January 6, 2020 Capitol uprising was “a bad move.”

“One of his least popular actions if his firing of federal workers. Many Trump supporters have been fired. The speed and recklessness with which they’re doing it [firing federal workers] is not working in their favor,” Berliant further stated.

OCDC Chair Caitlyn Ogden struck a more somber note.

“I didn’t know what it would feel like to get going and recruit for local elections [after the 2024 general election]. I don’t know how much longer free and fair elections will take place. But the response from local Democrats has been encouraging,” Ogden said.

Her remarks were based at least in part on attendance at a Monday, February 17 meeting of OCDC held at Social Eats in Oneonta, attended by approximately 50 people, and a Wednesday, February 19 Zoom meeting during which close to 100 people logged in.

“We want to remind people that we are here and that there are many different ways to engage,” Ogden said, mentioning letters to the editor, talking to neighbors, joining OCDC or running for office as possible means of engagement.

By doing any or all of those actions, Ogden said, “We can ensure the existence of our democracy. We have no other choice.”

Next to speak was Clark Oliver, who, having won a county board seat for the City of Oneonta in 2019 at age 21, holds the record for the youngest-ever official elected to such office in the county. He served two terms. Oliver, who also likes to speak for the LGBTQ+ community, founded a Young Democrats Chapter of the committee.

Oliver believes that the most effective way people can strengthen democracy is to run for public office.

“Running for office was one of the most meaningful things I ever did. It guided the trajectory of my adult life. Recognizing what is in control made a big difference for me,” he said.

Oliver encouraged retirees in particular to consider running for public office.

“Your third act might be helping your town shore up democracy. You have the time, experience and the expertise,” he said.

Oliver also pitched OCDC as a means of building up democracy’s capacity. Interested parties may visit otsegodemocrats.com or e-mail otsegodemocrats@gmail.com for more information, he said.

“It’s a good way to get involved. We have to build a plan,” he said, adding that OCDC is the best clearing house for political activism, with links to organizations such as Indivisible and Positive Action.

For electoral activism, Oliver suggested a $5.00 monthly donation to OCDC to help candidates run, as well as writing letters to the editor.

“We’re living in an extraordinary time that requires extraordinary action,” Oliver concluded.