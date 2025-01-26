O’Connor Hospital team members add levels to the CT scanner fundraiser progress tracker sign on display outside the hospital. From left are: Mike Winner, maintenance; Sarah Scobie, employee health and infection control; and Marcy Brandenburg, housekeeping. (Photo provided)

O’Connor Hospital CT Scanner Initiative Surpasses Halfway Point

DELHI—Thanks to the generosity of philanthropic community members, O’Connor Hospital has raised $500,000.00—more than halfway to its fundraising goal of $750,000.00—needed to purchase a new state-of-the-art computed tomography scanner. O’Connor Hospital is part of Bassett Healthcare Network.

According to a media release, the upgraded CT scanner will allow O’Connor Hospital to keep up with patient demand and continue providing high-top-quality diagnostic care.

The fundraising effort began in the summer of 2024. Several months later, a temporary CT scanner was stationed at O’Connor Hospital to ensure there was no disruption to patient care while renovations began on the CT scanner suite to prepare it for the new technology.

Those interested in learning more or supporting this initiative are encouraged to reach out to Friends of Bassett Healthcare Network by visiting http://www.friendsofbassett.org or calling (607) 547-6328. Supporters may also contact O’Connor Hospital directly at (607) 746-0326.