KUZMINSKI: OEC Scoping Plan Comments on Point

Letter from Antoinette Kuzminski

The final version of the New York State Climate Action Scoping Plan will be made available January 1, 2023. In its statement on this topic in this paper last week, Otsego Electric Cooperative (OEC) made very clear the shortcomings of present versions of this plan, particularly as regards the needs of the population served by OEC. I am grateful for OEC’s thoughtful analysis, which illuminates the true costs of keeping the lights on in New York City, not to mention of keeping on our own lights. Let’s hope the final Scoping Plan addresses some of these issues.

Antoinette Kuzminski

Fly Creek