OLT Conserves 39 Acres in Van Hornesville

VAN HORNESVILLE—Otsego Land Trust officials announced recently that they have conserved an additional 39 acres of private land in Van Hornesville, thanks to the generosity and commitment of landowners and sisters Connie and Rebecca Young. The easement was filed with Herkimer County in March 2025.

Kelly Springs is the latest addition to the Young family’s conserved land. According to a press release, the Youngses have been working with OLT since 2011 to conserve more than 186 acres of their land in perpetuity. The family has deep roots in Van Hornesville dating back to the 18th century.

The private property is a source of community, environmental health and enjoyment, according to Connie Young. The springs provide water to Otsquago Creek, and the much-beloved falls of the Robert Woodruff Learning Center and the Owen D. Young nature trail. With the completion of the conservation easement, Connie and Rebecca Young have ensured that the property will be protected in perpetuity with OLT, officials said.

“The beauty of the property is staggering, it is literally alive with water,” explains May Leinhart, OLT land protection manager. “Springs come pouring out and run down the hill every few feet. Some fall off the rocky escarpment in lovely little waterfalls, cascading through the rich forest.”

The conservation easement on Kelly Springs took two years to complete.

“Kelly Springs is a full circle moment,” says Leinhart. “The very proof of what can be achieved with hard work and passionate conservation-minded landowners.”

Otsego Land Trust is a community-based nonprofit protecting local fields, forests, and waterways in perpetuity. To learn more about their local conservation work, visit otsegolandtrust.org.