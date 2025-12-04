Advertisement. Advertise with us

OLT Conserves 39 Acres in Van Hornesville

VAN HORNESVILLE—Otsego Land Trust officials announced recently that they have conserved an additional 39 acres of private land in Van Hornesville, thanks to the generosity and commitment of landowners and sisters Connie and Rebecca Young. The easement was filed with Herkimer County in March 2025.

Kelly Springs is the latest addition to the Young family’s conserved land. According to a press release, the Youngses have been working with OLT since 2011 to conserve more than 186 acres of their land in perpetuity. The family has deep roots in Van Hornesville dating back to the 18th century.

The private property is a source of community, environmental health and enjoyment, according to Connie Young. The springs provide water to Otsquago Creek, and the much-beloved falls of the Robert Woodruff Learning Center and the Owen D. Young nature trail. With the completion of the conservation easement, Connie and Rebecca Young have ensured that the property will be protected in perpetuity with OLT, officials said.

“The beauty of the property is staggering, it is literally alive with water,” explains May Leinhart, OLT land protection manager. “Springs come pouring out and run down the hill every few feet. Some fall off the rocky escarpment in lovely little waterfalls, cascading through the rich forest.”

The conservation easement on Kelly Springs took two years to complete.

“Kelly Springs is a full circle moment,” says Leinhart. “The very proof of what can be achieved with hard work and passionate conservation-minded landowners.”

Otsego Land Trust is a community-based nonprofit protecting local fields, forests, and waterways in perpetuity. To learn more about their local conservation work, visit otsegolandtrust.org.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

BVA Names Cassandra Miller as First Full-time Director

“BVA has done such important and impactful work in the region, and I’m thrilled to join as the first full-time executive director to help usher in its next chapter,” Miller said. “With everything happening in the world today, ensuring our local communities are vibrant and welcoming is more important than ever."…
November 27, 2025

News Briefs: November 20, 2025

A presentation on the region's history during the American Revolution with the Town of Maryland Historical Society, the Oneonta Garden Club's Holiday Greens Sale and Luncheon, a collaborative collection by Cooperstown jewelers, and a tick-borne "meat allergy" are among the topics covered in this week's news briefs.…
November 20, 2025

Time Out Otsego: 11-16-25

BEAVER WALK—3:30 p.m. Led by wetland and beaver specialists. Presented by the Otsego Land Trust. Free; registration required. Lordsland Preserve, 512 Gage Road, Roseboom. (607) 547-2366 or https://otsegolandtrust.org/events/beaver-walk…
November 15, 2025

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE