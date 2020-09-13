Off-Duty Otsego Sheriff’s Deputy Wounds Child In Accidental Shooting

CAMDEN – An off-duty Otsego County Sheriff’s Deputy injured a child and a woman after accidentally discharging the loaded handgun he had in his pocket while dining at a Camden restaurant last night, according to Trooper Jack Keller, Troop D Public Information Officer.

The preliminary investigation reveals that the Deputy was seated at a table at the Grape and Grog Restaurant on Taberg Street in Camden when he accidentally discharged one round from a handgun stored in his pocket. According to Keller, the round exited through the bottom of his pocket, through his pants, and ricocheted off the concrete floor.

Keller said that a piece of the concrete broke off from the impact of the round and struck a female child in the right thigh and elbow, while another piece of concrete struck a 38 year old woman on her right foot. Both injuries were minor and treated by EMS at the scene.

Sheriff Richard J. Devlin Jr. said that the weapon involved was “not a department-issued” gun, and that the deputy has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the state police investigation. He will also face an internal review from the Sheriff’s Department.

The name of the deputy as not been released, and the investigation is ongoing.