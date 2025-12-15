Officials Give Presentation on Capital Project Ahead of Coop Schools Vote

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

COOPERSTOWN

Officials for the Cooperstown Central School District delivered a presentation on the proposed capital project last Thursday, December 11. Voters will decide whether to approve the proposal in a referendum tomorrow, Tuesday, December 16. Polls are open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cooperstown Junior-Senior High School, 39 Linden Avenue, inside the auditorium.

The lightly-attended presentation in the Junior-Senior High School library covered the kinds of capital improvements and repairs the district has planned and the costs for them. School district officials said not increasing taxes for the nearly $17 million project was an important part of their planning.

“We’re super excited as a district to present this capital project,” Superintendent Sarah Spross said. “It is focused on addressing health and safety, the instructional improvements and then infrastructure maintenance.”

According to the district, anticipated costs are as follows: $4,444,364.00 for the Elementary School; $6,603,102.00 for the Junior-Senior High School; $1,786,813.00 for the bus garage; and $4,030,981.00 for incidentals and miscellaneous costs, for a total of $16,865,300.00. District materials said the district “receives 71.8% in state aid for aid eligible items” and the project will utilize about $1,995,000.00 in its capital reserves.

Some of the most expensive items will be for work on building roofs. Steve Thesier of Arcadis, the district’s architect, shared details on the project.

He said planned improvements at the Elementary School included: playground upgrades; sidewalk improvements; loading dock/pad reconstruction; courtyard renovation; roof recoating; door core replacement; exterior window replacement; classroom floor replacement; drinking fountain replacement; cafeteria ceiling replacement; partial classroom cabinetry replacement; stage curtain replacement; and library shelving replacement.

At the Junior-Senior High School, improvements and repairs outside include: parking lot sealing; stadium fence replacement; sanitary pipe reconstruction; sidewalk control joints; athletic field lights; electric service reconstruction; roof recoating; door core replacement; and column replacement.

Inside the building, work would include: wrestling room crack reconstruction; wrestling room corridor wall reconstruction; classroom floor tile replacement; gym folding partition finish; kitchen equipment replacement; kitchen hood replacement; asbestos floor tile replacement; refinishing stage floor; auditorium seat reconstruction; library wall reconstruction; student toilet room reconstruction; counseling suite renovations; math office removal; former science room equipment removal; cafeteria air handling unit replacement; drinking fountain replacement; booster heater replacement; door magnetic hold opens; stage lighting upgrades; and transformer replacement.

Lastly, upgrades at the bus garage would include storm drain replacement, bus lift replacement that can accommodate electric buses, and roof replacement.

If district voters approve the capital project, the design process will begin. District officials said students would be given input at that stage. After designs are decided upon, which the district estimated would be by June 2026, the State Education Department would review the proposed changes. If approved, then the bidding process would begin by January 2027 before construction in summer 2027 through to 2028.