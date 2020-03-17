OFO Announces Temporary Closure, Virtual Services

ONEONTA – Opportunities For Otsego has announced that they will be closed until Tuesday, April 14, closing Head Start and Universal Pre-K, and relegating emergency housing services to the County, according to a release from Dan Maskin, CEO.

Essential staff will be working remotely to answer questions, and WIC and Weatherization participants with appointments will be contacted. The Violence Intervention Program staff will be providing virtual services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, and violent crimes. If immediate assistance is needed, the 24-hour Crisis Hotline is operating; call (607) 432.4855 to speak with an advocate.

Those with emergency housing needs are advised to contact the Otsego County Department of Social Services at (607) 547.1700 or stopping into the Meadows Office Building. During evening and weekend hours, those needing emergency housing should call (607) 544.2022.

All Head Start, Universal Pre-Kindergarten, and Early Head Start services, including home based, will resume when public schools reopen. Any updates will be posted on Opportunities for Otsego Facebook page and website.