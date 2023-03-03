OHS Drama Club Disney Character ‘Breakfeast’ Is This Saturday

ONEONTA—The Oneonta High School Drama Club will host “Belle’s Disney Character Breakfeast” on March 4 from 9 a.m. to noon in the OHS Cafeteria. The “breakfeast” includes: pastries, pancakes, bacon and/or sausage, eggs, juice, plus coffee, tea, and cocoa at a cost of $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for teens. Kids 12 and under eat free Also featured at this event will be photos with the characters, storytime with Belle and coloring with Mrs. Potts and Lumiere. Proceeds will benefit the OHS Drama Club’s performance of “Beauty and the Beast,” coming up March 17-19.