Oklahoma Doctor, Integris Executive, To Succeed Streck

Tommy Ibrahim To Oversee

8-County Healthcare System

COOPERSTOWN – Dr. Tommy Ibrahim has been appointed as the next Bassett Healthcare Network president/CEO, succeeding Bill Streck as head of the eight-county hospital system. He is expected to arrived here in mid to late July.

Extending a Bassett tradition for its chief executives, he is a physician.

Dr. Ibrahim, 39, has held leadership positions within the healthcare industry for the past 14 years, most recently serving as executive vice president and chief physician executive for Integris Health System, the largest not-for-profit and state-owned health care system in Oklahoma.

U.S. News & World Report placed Integris on its list of Top 25 healthcare systems in the U.S.

“He brings to us the experience of being the top physician leader of a large, highly regarded health system,” said Douglas Hastings, chairman of the network board, in announcing the appointment. He praised Ibrahim’s “innovative and forward-looking drive to embrace the future of healthcare and to advance Bassett’s mission of improving the health of our patients and the well-being of our communities.”

“I am optimistic about that future and look forward to working closely with Dr. Ibrahim to achieve it,” he said.

Hastings thanked Jane Forbes Clark for her role in the search.

Ibrahim will succeed a local legend: Dr. Streck, an endocrinologist who arrived here in the late 1970s, was Bassett Hospital president/CEO by 1984, and spent the next 30 years building a single hospital in the multi-county system the new president/CEO will inherit.

Retiring in 2014, Streck, now 72, joined HASNY, the Healthcare Association of New York State, as chief medical and health systems innovation officer. But when his successor, Dr. Vance Brown, resigned in March 2018, Streck was summoned back in an interim role as network president/CEO. The position of Bassett Hospital president was created at that time, filled by Dr. Bill LeCates.

At Integris, Ibrahim served as the physician executive in charge of leading the strategic direction for clinical services throughout the 19-hospital health system of owned and joint-venture assets, including all clinical operations, the physician enterprise, and system integration objectives. This position included direct responsibility for system research, graduate medical education and medical informatics.

In 2014-17, he was chief physician officer and vice president of medical affairs at Mercy Health Network in Des Moines, Iowa. In 2010-14, he was senior vice president and chief physician executive at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, Ill.

Ibrahim received his M.D. and bachelor of Medical Science degree in England and completed his Internal Medicine Residency at Greater Baltimore Medical Center, an academic affiliate of Johns Hopkins, in Baltimore, Md.

He holds a master of science degree in Health Administration from Seton Hall University. He received a graduate certificate in Organizational Behavior & Executive Coaching from the University of Texas, in Dallas, and was nominated to Modern Healthcare as one of the 50 Most Influential Clinical Leaders of 2019.

He is a practicing hospitalist and boarded in internal medicine and hospital medicine.

Ibrahim is also a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives, fellow in Hospital Medicine, and received the Certified Physician Executive accreditation from the American Association of Physician Leadership.

“I am humbled to become part of the Bassett family and to follow in the footsteps of the visionary leaders who have shaped the rich and historic legacy of this wonderful and leading health system,” said Ibrahim. “Grounded in innovation and the advancement of scientific research and evidence-based practice, Bassett has repeatedly demonstrated what it means to be a national leader in healthcare, through generations of contributions and medical firsts and as the cornerstone of patient care in Central New York.”

Ibrahim’s accomplishments include improving rural health care at Mercy Health Network through the successful implementation of telehealth programs for rural Iowa network hospitals, and improving access to residents in remote communities.

He has held board positions with Autism Oklahoma, Health Alliance for the Uninsured, and The Iowa Medical Education Collaborative, where he served as board chair from 2014-17. Founder of the J. Christian Autism Foundation, he was a Medical Missionary for International Medical Relief in 2016 and was a GI research assistant for the National Institutes of Health in 2009.

Born and raised in New Jersey, Ibrahim, and his wife Marian, along with their two children, John-Christian (10) and Sophia Haven (5), are looking forward to returning East and excited to call Cooperstown home. When not working, they enjoy camping, hiking, biking, lake living, travel and great food.