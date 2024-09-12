Letter from Lennie Pugliese Olsen

More Support for Heroes Banners

The Pugliese family would like to extend our support to the Hometown Heroes project. With two generations and five servicemen in our family hailing from Cooperstown, we’d love the opportunity to see these men and their military service celebrated with a Heroes’ banner.

Given all of the regular challenges Cooperstownians deal with living in a town dedicated to tourism, the Hometown Heroes banners seems like an ideal opportunity for the town to give back to those of us who have chosen to call Cooperstown home and their family members willing to lay down their lives for it.

Lennie Pugliese Olsen

Cooperstown