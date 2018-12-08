Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Om, Meow, Om, Meow Cats Join Yoga Practitioners At SSPCA Fundraiser Om, Meow, Om, Meow Cats Join Yoga Practitioners At SSPCA Fundraiser 12/07/2018 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News Om, Meow, Om, Meow Cats Join Yoga Practitioners At SSPCA Fundraiser At this hour, cats from the Susquehanna SPCA are participating in instructor Lisa Brown’s yoga class in the Cooperstown Baptist Church community room on Elm Street. The SSPCA provided five up-for-adoption cats for the event, but only two got in the swing of things. “The people who are doing yoga are having a good time,” said Pastor Joe Perdue. “And it’s good for the cats – it’s socializing them, getting them used to being around people,” and thus improving their chances of adoption. The pastor got the idea from his wife, Julia, who does yoga with their cat, and also from the goat yoga being practiced at NY Goat Yoga in Gilbertsville. The fee to participate is $10. Instructor and host usually split that, but both are donating their share to SSPCA. Donations to the drive are being matched this month by the Staffworks Charitable Fund’s “Safe a Life” campaign. To donate to the SSPCA drive, visit www.sqspca.org (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com) SHARE: News of Cooperstown, Oneonta, and Otsego County, NY.Facebook0Google+0TwitterLinkedin Related