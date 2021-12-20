Omicron rising: COVID update December 20

Covid-19 numbers continue to rise across the country and the world with the Omicron variant heightening concerns as holiday gatherings are set to begin this week.

The latest information from the Otsego County Health Department shows:

320 active cases

21 new cases

12 hospitalized

2 new deaths reported

9.3 percent seven-day average percentage positive

Otsego County and all of New York State remains under an indoor-mask mandate from Governor Kathy Hochul, with exceptions under certain conditions when proof of vaccination is required for entry to an indoor public facility. Read more about New York State’s mask requirement at this link.