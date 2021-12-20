Omicron rising
COVID update December 20
Covid-19 numbers continue to rise across the country and the world with the Omicron variant heightening concerns as holiday gatherings are set to begin this week.
The latest information from the Otsego County Health Department shows:
320 active cases
21 new cases
12 hospitalized
2 new deaths reported
9.3 percent seven-day average percentage positive
Otsego County and all of New York State remains under an indoor-mask mandate from Governor Kathy Hochul, with exceptions under certain conditions when proof of vaccination is required for entry to an indoor public facility. Read more about New York State’s mask requirement at this link.