08/03/2020
One New Case Today; Active Cases Also Drop

CDC image of the coronavirus

COOPERSTOWN – Another case of COVID-19 was reported today, in addition to one reported Sunday, and two reported Friday.

However, active cases continue to drop, to 11 today – from 12 Sunday and 13 Friday – as patients recover.  As of today, 91 local people in all have recovered, up from 87 on Friday.

With the new infection, local cases since the virus first hit in mid-March total 107.  Deaths have been stable at 5 for several weeks.  Hospitalizations remain at 3, the same as Friday.

