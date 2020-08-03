One New Case Today; Active Cases Also Drop

COOPERSTOWN – Another case of COVID-19 was reported today, in addition to one reported Sunday, and two reported Friday.

However, active cases continue to drop, to 11 today – from 12 Sunday and 13 Friday – as patients recover. As of today, 91 local people in all have recovered, up from 87 on Friday.

With the new infection, local cases since the virus first hit in mid-March total 107. Deaths have been stable at 5 for several weeks. Hospitalizations remain at 3, the same as Friday.