One Report, One Recovery Keeps COVID-19 Stable At 3

COOPERSTOWN – A new case of coronavirus has surfaced since the last report by the county Department of Health on July 6, and there has also been one recovery, maintaining the number of active cases in Otsego County at three.

That brings the total confirmed cases to 81, and the total recoveries to 73. There were five deaths locally.

Other data released today included:

• 24 people in quarantine/isolation, up from 23 four days ago.

• 363 people released from quarantine, up from 339 four days ago.

• 26 people being monitored after coming home from a high-infection state, down from 31.