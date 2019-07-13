Oneonta Baseball Fans Say Thank You, Sam!

HoF, Delgado Send Regards, Too

Outgoing National Baseball Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson, above, a speaker at this evening’s recognition at “Mr. Baseball” and “Mr. Oneonta” Sam Nader’s 100th birthday celebration at Damaschke Field, snaps a photo of Sam with fan PJ Harmer. Former mayor Nader, who turned 100 on July 8, brought the Yankees minor league franchise to the City of the Hills 50 years ago, and both milestones were recognized in an on-field ceremony that also featured state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, and Mayor Gary Herzig. Oneonta Outlaws owner Gary Laing and Outlaws Manager Joe Hughes, who retired in June as OHS athletic director, shared emcee responsibilities. Nader was presented with a flag that had been flown over the U.S. Capitol for a week, a gift from U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-19; Sam’s name will now be included in a permanent record in Washington, D.C., of those so honored. Also present were many members of the 1969 team, which won the NY-Penn championship, including, inset, OHS graduate Randy Georgia. Behind Nader is his son, John, himself a former mayor and now president of SUNY Farmingdale. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)