Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Hometown Oneonta | The Freeman's Journal | This Week's Newspapers › Oneonta celebrates Juneteenth Oneonta celebrates Juneteenth 06/22/2022 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Hometown Oneonta, The Freeman's Journal, This Week's Newspapers Oneonta’s Juneteenth celebration a family favorite Oneonta residents enjoyed an afternoon of Black culture, music, art, and food at the free Juneteenth festival held June 19 in Neawha Park. Twin sisters Diandra (l) and Sierra Sangetti-Daniels organized the day, which featured SUNY Oneonta graduates Bertram Knight and Nyala Blue displaying their artwork. Sponsors included Patrick Ministries Fund of the First United Methodist Church of Oneonta, Key Bank, The Oneonta Area NAACP, Robinson Terrace and Chestnut Park Rehab, Hillside Commons, Prolific Designs , and People’s Perception Project, allowing the fun day to be free of charge. More photos in this week’s edition of The Freeman’s Journal / Hometown Oneonta.