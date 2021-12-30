Oneonta Police Department seeking help in identifying suspect in bank robbery

While the Oneonta Police Department continues to investigate the bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday, December 29 at the NBT branch on Wall Street in Oneonta, they ask for the public’s assistance in finding a person of interest in the robbery, pictured above.

According to a press release from OPD, the suspect is believed to have been assisted by another individual, who drove a four wheel sedan with blue and gold New York State plates. The car, possibly red, parked in a municipal parking lot at Wall Street and Dietz Street.

OPD asks any businesses with surveillance cameras on Main Street which might have captured traffic between 10: 40 a.m. and 11:10 a.m. to contact the Oneonta Police Detective Division.

Anyone with additional information can contact OPD at 607-432-1111.