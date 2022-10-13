Oneonta Program Has Spooky Side

On Thursday, October 20 from 5-7 p.m., the Greater Oneonta Historical Society’s “History After Hours!” series at the Oneonta History Center will feature ghost stories and unsolved mysteries, spooky treats, “cup cooking,” a reading of “The Chocolate Chip Ghost” in the Sally Mullen Children’s Corner, and arts and crafts including paper jack-o’-lantern baskets and ghost ornaments.

This “Haunted History!” event for adults and children of all ages is free and open to the public. GOHS first introduced its new monthly history-based series in September; the topic for the November 17 program is to be announced. The Oneonta History Center is located at 183 Main Street, Oneonta.

For more information, e-mail info@oneontahistory.org, call 607-432-0960 or visit www.OneontaHistory.org.