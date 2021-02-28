Oneonta Republicans Endorse Len Carson

Gelbsman Didn’t Concede At Caucus

ONEONTA – Mayoral candidate Len Carson announced a few minutes ago that he received the city Republican Committee’s endorsement this evening to run for the city’s top office in the Nov. 2 elections. The committee chair is Susan Lettis.

Carson said both he and Craig Gelbsman, who has also indicated he is interested in running for mayor, were at the caucus. After receiving the endorsement, Carson said he asked Gelbsman if he intended to continue in the race, but Gelbsman was noncommittal one way or the other.

If both men stay in the race, they would compete in a Republican primary on June 22. Whoever wins would run against Democratic Common Council member Mark Drnek, unless Drnek is also challenged for the nomination.

All three candidates are businessmen: Carson owned DC Marketing; Gelbsman, First Choice Cleaners, and also Rage Productions, which stages concerts; Drnek, Sweet Home Productions, an Internet marketing firm.

Both Carson and Gelbsman have served on the county Board of Representatives in the past, and Carson is currently a Common Council member. Gelbsman currently serves on the Otsego Now board.