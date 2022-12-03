Oneontan To Star in ‘Nutcracker’

Kouadio Davis

ONEONTA—Following a two-year, pandemic-forced hiatus, the Fokine Ballet Company’s production of “The Nutcracker” is back on the stage at SUNY Oneonta’s Goodrich Theatre this December 16 and 17.

The return of the Fokine Ballet Company’s Nutcracker also brings the return of Oneonta native, Kouadio Davis, who will be starring in the role of Cavalier. Growing up in Oneonta, Davis was a student of the Fokine Ballet Company and the Holbrook-Wade School of Dance. He is a graduate of Ellison Ballet and is in his third professional season with Dance Theatre of Harlem.

Donna Decker, artistic director of the Fokine Ballet Company, says, “We are thrilled to have Kouadio back with us! We look forward to his performance and the opportunity for our young dancers to meet him and learn about his journey to becoming a professional dancer.”

Showtimes are Friday, December 16 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, December 17 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online at fokineballetcompany.square.site/ and will also be available at the box office before each performance.