Oneonta’s Oliver, Party Chair, Seeks 2nd Term As County Rep

ONEONTA – County Rep. Clark Oliver, D-Oneonta, who is also the county Democratic chairman, announced today he plans to run for a second term. His district includes Wards 1 and 2, encompassing the city’s East End and the colleges.

“I’m very grateful to the people in my district for placing their trust in me, and hope they will do so again,” he said.

Oliver said “the unexpected events regarding the pandemic” dominated his first term, as the county board sought to mitigate financial impacts. He said his next to will involve “continuing to mitigate the effects of COVID-19, transparently relaying informing to the public.”

He also looks forwards to the hiring of the first county administrator, perhaps as soon as later this year.

Asked if, as the Republicans are doing, the Democrats plan to run a candidate in every Republican district, Oliver said his party has appointed a committee, chaired by Leslie Berliant, Town of Middlefield, that will seek candidates.

Candidates in the Nov. 2 local elections can begin circulating petitions tomorrow, March 2.