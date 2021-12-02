By: Reporter  12/02/2021  11:15 am

Oneonta’s Orpheus sets auditions

Oneonta’s Orpheus Theatre invites area actors and singers aged 10 and older to audition for its March 2022 production of “Newsies,” the Disney film turned Tony-winning Broadway hit.

Auditions are set for December 2 and 3 at 6:30 p.m. and December 4 at 1 p.m. at Orpheus Theater’s site at Southside Mall in Oneonta (the old Rue 21 store). Rehearsals begin in January, with performances slated for March 18-20 at Foothills Performing Arts Center.

Mary-Jo Merk directs, Angela Miller and Kaitlyn Jackson choreograph, and Tim Horne provides vocal coaching. Music and sides will be provided at auditions; all roles are available. Dancers should bring dance and/or tap shoes. Masks are required regardless of current mandates and/or vaccination status.
All roles are available. Additional information and detailed character descriptions can be found at www.orpheustheatre.org, by calling 607-432-1800, or by e-mail at orpheus@orpheustheatre.org.

