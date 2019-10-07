‘Opi’ Schoellhammer, 93; WWII Veteran, Former Milford Mayor’s Dad

MILFORD – Gerhard Hans Schoellhammer, more commonly known in his silver years as “Opi,” turned the final page in his epic journey on Oct. 4, 2019, surrounded by his family.

Opi was born in Germany in 1926 and lived many lives, which when weaved together tell a remarkable and unbelievable story of bravery, resilience and the power of destiny.

He was a German paratrooper in World War II, an escaped prisoner of war, an optometrist, an immigrant to America, and the founder of a successful optical shop which is still open for business today.

But some of his most notable accomplishments were that of devoted husband to Edith for more than 65 years and father to former Milford mayor Sabine Curry (Larry), Susan Leonard (John) and his previously deceased daughter, Sonia Prendergast (Rob Elliot). He also leaves behind his son, Lutz Duvinage, who resides in Germany.

Over the years, Gerhard became Opi to six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many extended family and friends. He leaves us as a pillar of astounding dignity, love and discipline.

Gerhard’s life will be celebrated and remembered at 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, at Milford Center Community Bible Church. Reception will follow.

To help grant Opi one last selfless act in his beautiful love story, please consider contributing to Mohican Flowers, 207 Main St., Cooperstown, NY 13326, so Opi can continue to provide joy to his darling Edith for the upcoming difficult months.

