Orchestra announces inaugural concerts

Thomas Wolf, founder, Fenimore Chamber Orchestra

Fenimore Chamber Orchestra is pleased to announce its Inaugural Concert to take place at Christ Church Episcopal in Cooperstown, NY on the 27th of August 2022 at 3:30pm. Despite the impact of world events, a sagging economy and a global pandemic, enthusiastic community support has made this debut possible. Fenimore Chamber Orchestra Inc. is a 501c3, community-focused non-profit arts organization offering high quality orchestral concerts and music education programming in Cooperstown, N.Y. and the surrounding Tri-County Area.

To order tickets to this and two other concerts, please visit www.fenimoreco.org.