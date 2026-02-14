Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, February 15

Wood Wind Ensemble Celebrates
250 Years of American Music

CONCERT—2 p.m. “Fair Winds Trio.” Binghamton area woodwind ensemble presents a celebration of 250 years of America and American composers. Presented by the Otsego Music Trail. Free. Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church, 128 Church Street, Schuyler Lake. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=25399220163093699&set=gm.25640863372213198&idorvanity=321873527872198

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/24990445753950982/25250310011297887/?active_tab=about

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: A Morning of Practice and Study.” Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

CASUAL TEA HOUR—11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Held Sundays. The Sugar Beat, 281 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4374 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1646834216706509&set=pcb.1646834273373170

CONCERT—1 p.m. “Otsego Music Trail 81 Brass Concert.” Free and open to the public. Pathfinder Village, 3 Chenango Road, Edmeston. (607) 965-8377 or https://www.facebook.com/events/2712033512479753?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22external%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

MUSIC—1-3 p.m. “Sunday Sessions with the Old Masters.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1683649739683491/

LITERATURE—2 p.m. “Shakespeare Discussion Group.” Village Library of Cooperstown, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-8344 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1356877566480034&set=pcb.1356877586480032

TEA TIME—3-5 p.m. “Afternoon Tea with a Twist.” Curated selection of teas paired with a creative menu. Fees apply; reservations required. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

YOGA—3:30-5 p.m. “Restorative Yoga Classes by Candlelight.” Fees apply; registration required 24 hours in advance. Dunderberg Gallery, Marion Avenue, Gilbertsville. (607) 287-5699 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=34007427962189337&set=gm.895733116448451&idorvanity=375683008453467

MEDITATION—5 p.m. “Sunday Evening Meditation.” The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1386495249601326/1387258652858319?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22user_timeline%22%7D%2C%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22surface%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22permalink%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

DRUM CIRCLE—6 p.m. Drum with the members of the Oneonta Drum Circle. Part of the Race, Equity and Justice Series of the First Baptist Church of Cooperstown. Held at the Village Hall Ballroom, 22 Main Street, Cooperstown. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=948958557795313&set=gm.25851879691111564&idorvanity=321873527872198

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


Related Articles

Time Out Otsego: 02-14-26

VALENTINE’S DAY—4:30 p.m. doors open; singers start at 6 p.m. “Valentine’s Sweetheart Sockhop.” Fees apply. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1301189408722344/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D…
February 13, 2026

Time Out Otsego: 02-13-26

FILM SERIES—7 p.m. Cabin Fever Film Series presents “The Phoenician Scheme.” Free, donations appreciated. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1465024671671776/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D…
February 12, 2026

Glimmerglass Announces Casting for 2026 Season

As the nation approaches its 250th anniversary, the festival’s 2026 season explores America’s evolving identity through grand musical theater, opera classics, contemporary works and reinterpretations...…
February 12, 2026

PUTTING THE COMMUNITY BACK INTO THE NEWSPAPER

For a limited time, new annual subscriptions to the hard copy of “The Freeman’s Journal” or “Hometown Oneonta” (which also includes unlimited access to AllOtsego.com), or digital-only access to AllOtsego.com, can also give back to one of their favorite Otsego County charitable organizations.

$5.00 of your subscription will be donated to the nonprofit of your choice: Friends of the Feral-TNR, Super Heroes Humane Society, or Susquehanna Society of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals 

Visit our “subscribe” page and select your charity of choice at checkout

SUBSCRIBE