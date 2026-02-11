TIME OUT OTSEGO for THURSDAY, February 12

Brass Band Performance at

Community Arts Network of Oneonta

MUSIC—7 p.m. Southern Tier Brass. Presented by the Otsego Music Trail. Free and open to the public. Community Arts Network of Oneonta, Wilber Mansion, 11 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1428996059236068&set=a.480535810748769

EXERCISE CLASS—9 a.m. Free; all welcome. Held each Monday and Thursday. Strawberry Hall, Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1074353188166688&set=a.418484840420196

STORY TIME—9:30 a.m. Staff share stories, activities and play. Held Mondays through Thursdays. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

CONNECTIONS—10 a.m. “Mindful Outdoor Walk with Stephanie.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10236639076588108&set=gm.2977693359106263&idorvanity=1197122360496714

RECOVERY—10 a.m. “Vets Helping Vets—Open AA Meeting.” Held each Thursday. Oneonta Veteran’s Outreach Center, 4 Academy Street, Oneonta. (607) 203-2228 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61576871946292

CRAFT—10 a.m. to 7 p.m. “Open Sew.” Work with fellow crafters on current projects. Demos held at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Fees apply. Message/call to reserve a spot. Held each Thursday. Leatherstocking Quilts, 155 Main Street, Suite B, Oneonta. (607) 441-3111 or https://leatherstocking-quilts.square.site/classes

CONNECTIONS—10:30 a.m. to noon. Chess with Pete Mateunas. Compete against Pete and other players. Held at 10:30 a.m. each Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10236547779425736&set=g.1197122360496714

POST OFFICE—11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Virtual Job Fair. Hiring for career/pre-career positions throughout New York. Held each Thursday. https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=25789401700649765&set=gm.2294846124289731&idorvanity=503131676794527

SENIOR MEALS—11:30 a.m. Seniors are invited to enjoy a delicious meal Monday-Friday. Suggested donation is $4 for seniors, $11 for guests accompanying a senior. Today, enjoy a lunch of roast turkey dinner, stuffing, squash and brownies. (607) 547-6454 or https://www.otsegocounty.com/departments/office_for_the_aging/index.php

• Each Monday-Friday. Nader Towers Housing, 2 Mitchell Street, Oneonta.

• Each Tuesday and Thursday. Richfield Springs Community Center, 6 Ann Street, Richfield Springs.

CONNECTIONS—12:30 p.m. “Genealogy.” Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10236693252062461&set=pcb.2981702035372062

CONNECTIONS—12:30-2 p.m. Learn American Sign Language. Held each Thursday. Connections at Clark Sports Center, 124 County Highway 52, Cooperstown. connectionsatcsc@gmail.com or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=10235031432958022&set=gm.2866972270178373&idorvanity=1197122360496714

TAI CHI—1 p.m. Relaxing class led by certified instructor. Open to all levels. Focused on gentle movement, balance and mindfulness. Friends of Recovery Dedicated to Others, Turning Point Oneonta, 22 Elm Street, Oneonta. (607) 267-4435 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1350177460486946&set=a.551041313733902

ART CLASS—1-3 p.m. “Zentangle Class.” Easy, relaxing and fun way to create beautiful art by drawing structured patterns. Simple, no mistakes, no preplanned outcomes. Registration required. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=1208614214740584&set=a.418484840420196

GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP—1-2:30 p.m. Free drop-in group open to all aged 18+. Facilitated by staff trained in grief and loss. This is a safe and confidential space to focus on understanding the grief process, make sense of strong emotions, and learn from other community members. Held second Thursday of each month. Clark Sports Center, 124 County Road 52, Cooperstown. (607) 432-5525 to register or https://www.helioscare.org/all-events/grief-support-cooperstown/?sd=1744290000&ed=1744295400

BLOOD DRIVE—1-6 p.m. Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. RedCrossBlood.org

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Teen Writers Group.” Recommended ages 12-18. Held each Thursday. Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://hmloneonta.org/youth-programs/

LIBRARY—4:30 p.m. “Author Talk: Rob King.” A discussion of “Sedina’s Prophecy.” Huntington Memorial Library, 62 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-1980 or https://www.facebook.com/hmloneonta/

DINNER—5-9 p.m. “International Night: Italy.” Exotic flavors from around the world. Fees apply. Held each Wednesday and Thursday through 3/26. The Otesaga Resort Hotel, 60 Lake Street, Cooperstown. (607) 547-9931 or https://www.otesaga.com/dine/seasonal-dining

CLAM NIGHT—5-7 p.m. Held each Thursday. Fees apply. American Legion Post 259, 279 Chestnut Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0494 or https://www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=122179916480460363&set=a.122095360988460363

SKATING—5:30 p.m. “Beginner Roller Skate Lessons.” $15/lesson. Includes skate rentals, instruction, skate game and admission to open skate (6:30-9 p.m.). Held each Thursday. Interskate 88, 5185 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 201-5308 or https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064515077240

POTTERY—6-9 p.m. Open Studio. Experienced potters work on personal projects. No instruction provided. Fees apply. Held 1:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and 6-9 p.m. on Thursday. The Smithy Clay Studio, 1 Otsego Court, Cooperstown. Gallery@SmithyArts.org or visit https://smithy-clay-studio.jumbula.com/Winter2026/OpenStudio8Weeks

PICKLEBALL—6:30 p.m. Free; registration required. Held each Thursday. Presented by Adult Education of Richfield Springs Central School, 93 Main Street, Richfield Springs. (315) 858-0610 ext. 2351 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1540455667397489&set=a.849878986455164

LECTURE—7 p.m. “The Cooperstown Community Classroom: Post-War Refugees in Rural New York.” Part two of a lecture series presented by Dr. Cindy Falk. Fees apply. Cooperstown Graduate Program, 5838 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (570) 430-4670 or https://cgpmuseumstudies.org/merchandise/the-cooperstown-community-classroom

Click here to read the FULL CALENDAR