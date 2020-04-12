By: Jim Kevlin  04/12/2020  4:16 pm
Otesaga Makes Sure Easter Is Celebrated

The Easter spirit was evident today at The Otesaga, where the team turned out to deliver 115 pre-ordered “to go” dinners (enough to serve 400 people).   Equipped with the masks of this season are, from left, Patrick Dawy, Alex Bose, Dan Snyder, The Easter Bunny (don’t tell anyone, but it’s Kensington Hanlon), Bob Faller and Gordon Clarkson.  The takeout Easter feasts were an innovation in light of the current threat, and it was a sold-out initiative.  (Tara Barnwell/AllOTSEGO.com)

