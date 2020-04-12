Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › Otesaga Makes Sure Easter Is Celebrated Otesaga Makes Sure Easter Is Celebrated 04/12/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News 115 DINNERS SOLD OUT Otesaga Makes Sure Easter Is Celebrated The Easter spirit was evident today at The Otesaga, where the team turned out to deliver 115 pre-ordered “to go” dinners (enough to serve 400 people). Equipped with the masks of this season are, from left, Patrick Dawy, Alex Bose, Dan Snyder, The Easter Bunny (don’t tell anyone, but it’s Kensington Hanlon), Bob Faller and Gordon Clarkson. The takeout Easter feasts were an innovation in light of the current threat, and it was a sold-out initiative. (Tara Barnwell/AllOTSEGO.com)