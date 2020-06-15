OTESAGA REOPENS

Resort Hotel Implementing

New Pricing, Safety Measures

COOPERSTOWN – The Otesaga opens today, with modified operations and new protocols that meet state and federal guidelines.

The Otesaga had closed following Governor Cuomo’s emergency declaration March 13.

“We are committed to providing the same level of personalized service to our guests that we’ve offered since The Otesaga opened in 1909. As always, the safety and well-being of our guests and staff are the top priority,” said Jim Miles, general manager/COO.

To mark the reopening, The Otesaga is offering a “ Home Away From Home ” special with rates starting at $199 per night in June, $249 per night in July, and $279 per night in August.

The pool, spa and recreational activities are closed for now, but the Leatherstocking Golf Course is open.

The Otesaga has also implemented Otesaga CARE — CARE stands for Clean And Responsible Environment – to exceed sanitation standards of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and state’s Department of Health. Key elements include:

Guest Safety:

Social distancing is encouraged across the property.

Guests are asked to wear a face mask in public spaces.

Several touch-less hand-sanitizer stations are available throughout the resort.

Guests will be provided an Otesaga Personal Care Kit upon check-in that includes hand sanitizer, bottled water, sanitary wipes and mask(s) (if needed).

Staff Safety:

Temperature readings will be performed daily upon employees’ entrance to the property.

All staff will be required to wear masks and appropriate protection gear during their shifts.

Daily briefings and updates will be communicated to the resort team as the COVID-19 situation evolves.

Employees will receive ongoing training regarding safety, hygiene and health standards.