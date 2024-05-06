Outpatient Clinic Entrance Closed for Construction

COOPERSTOWN—Bassett Medical Center has announced that, beginning May 6, the outpatient clinic entrance on River Street in Cooperstown will be closed for temporary construction. During construction, all patients and visitors must enter and exit the building using the lower T2 level entrance. Work is expected to last for several months.



Parking remains the same. Shuttles are available for patients and visitors down to the T2 level. Signs are in place to help guide foot traffic during construction. Patients are encouraged to arrive at least 25 minutes prior to their appointment to allow for extra time.



We apologize for any inconvenience during these temporary circumstances and extend our appreciation to patients and visitors for their patience.