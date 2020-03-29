Over Weekend, Local Covid-19 Cases Doubled

COOPERSTOWN – Over the weekend, the number of confirmed cases in Otsego County has more than doubled, from six to 14.

This afternoon, county Public Health Director Heidi Bond reported the latest number, up from nine yesterday afternoon.

Friday, the Bond reported the first death from coronavirus in the county.

According to Bond, every case reported is promptly investigated and close contacts are notified.

Given the nature of this infectious disease it is extremely important that

everyone take the proper precautions to prevent the spread of disease.

Everyone should be following these precautions to prevent the spread of illness:

• Wash your hands often and for at least 20 seconds

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth

• Avoid physical contact like handshakes and hugs

• Keep a 6 foot distance between yourself and others when out in public

• Stay home if you feel sick

• Avoid large crowds

• Abstain from unnecessary travel

For more information, see CDC website.