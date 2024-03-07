Overcoming Adversity Focus of Hartwick College 2024 Hardy Chair Lecture

ONEONTA—At 5 p.m. on Friday, March 8, Walter Dunn, criminal justice advocate and author, will deliver the 2024 Hardy Chair Lecture in Slade Theater, Yager Hall.

The lecture, hosted by Hartwick College’s Department of Sociology, Criminology and Human Services and Alpha Phi Sigma’s Pi Gamma Gamma Chapter, is designed to bring notable scholars in the world of sociology or criminal justice to the college campus to share their expertise and address current topics and issues.

Dunn will share his story of living the American dream until he was arrested, lost his case in trial and was sentenced to 27 years in prison. While incarcerated, Dunn educated himself and became a certified law clerk. Years later, he got his sentence overturned and walked free. Now, Dunn uses this experience to teach people how to overcome the hurdles in their lives. He uses his social media platform to speak out against injustice, racial disparity and prison reform, with the goal of helping change people’s lives.

Dunn is also the best-selling author of “Through Innocent Eyes and How to Navigate Through the Criminal Justice System.”

The Hardy Chair Lecture Series, endowed by Dr. H. Claude Hardy, has a rich history of hosting distinguished scholars who bridge academic insights with real-world issues. Past speakers have included luminaries such as Gary LaFree, Amy Fitzgerald, Tim Daly and Joel Best.

For more information, contact Professor of Practice in Criminal Justice Amber Kerwin at kerwina2@hartwick.edu.