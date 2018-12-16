By: Libby Cudmore  12/16/2018  6:09 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking News | Police & FirePalatine Bridge Man Charged After Route 33 Crash

Palatine Bridge Man Charged After Route 33 Crash

 12/16/2018    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, Police & Fire

Palatine Bridge Man

Ticketed For Leaving

Phoenix Mills Crash

Its front smashed in from colliding with the telephone pole in foreground, a the Ford SUV comes to rest at the south end of Phoenix Mills early Saturday morning. (Photo contribute)

PHOENIX MILLS – A Palatine Bridge man was ticketed for fleeing the scene of the early-morning accident that knocked down a telephone pole and damaged a parked car at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, rousing the neighborhood.

According to Troop C, Jamie M. Lambert, 20, was charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving to the left of pavement markings and speed not reasonable and prudent.

At around 4:46 a.m., Saturday morning, a 2009 Ford hit a parked 2011 Hyundai Elantra belonging to neighbor Michael Wilsey, snapped a telephone pole and knocked down a mailbox, according to Aga Dembinska, the troop’s public relations officer.

He allegedly fled the scene, but he responded to State Police at Richfield Springs. He suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Tell Us What You Think