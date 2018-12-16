Palatine Bridge Man Charged After Route 33 Crash

PHOENIX MILLS – A Palatine Bridge man was ticketed for fleeing the scene of the early-morning accident that knocked down a telephone pole and damaged a parked car at 4:30 a.m. Saturday, rousing the neighborhood.

According to Troop C, Jamie M. Lambert, 20, was charged with leaving the scene of a property damage accident, driving to the left of pavement markings and speed not reasonable and prudent.

At around 4:46 a.m., Saturday morning, a 2009 Ford hit a parked 2011 Hyundai Elantra belonging to neighbor Michael Wilsey, snapped a telephone pole and knocked down a mailbox, according to Aga Dembinska, the troop’s public relations officer.

He allegedly fled the scene, but he responded to State Police at Richfield Springs. He suffered minor injuries in the crash.