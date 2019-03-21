Pamela Kise, 61 ;Jersey  Native Settled In Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD – Pamela Kise, 61, of Pittsfield, passed away on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Bassett Hospital.

Pam was born in Somerville, N.J., the daughter of Grace (Mercadante) and Richard Johnson. Pam married Roger Kise Sr. On Dec. 22, 1997, in Long Valley N.J.

In her spare time, Pam enjoyed going to yard sales, where she would often purchase items and resell them on eBay, collecting Wizard of Oz memorabilia, gardening and slow dancing. Above all things, she loved to spend time just being with her family.

Pam is survived by her husband Roger Kise Sr.; her sons, Adam (Felicia) Gardener and Roger Kise Jr.; her brother Richard (Carol) Johnson, Jr.; her sister Joanne (Dale) Sargent and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren.

Pam was predeceased by her sister Arlene Johnson.

A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March, 23, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morris, with Rev. Ben Ampong officiating. Interment will follow at Hillington Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Morris Fire Department, Box 311 Morris, NY 13808.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.johnstonfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Johnston Funeral Home of Morris.